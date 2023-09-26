A 30-year-old woman and four alleged hitmen have been arrested after a 63-year-old woman was gunned down in a suspected case of mistaken identity in Ntabamhlophe in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands.

It is alleged that the arrested woman hired hitmen to kill a woman whom she suspected of having an affair with her boyfriend.

However, the national police spokesperson, Robert Netshiunda, says according to reports, the suspects mistakenly shot the mother of the intended victim.

“A 30-year-old woman reportedly hired hitmen to kill another woman whom she accused of having an affair with her boyfriend. The woman traveled with the four men to Ntabamhlophe where the hit was to be carried out. The report suggests that the suspects shot the mother of the intended victim in a case of mistaken identity. The 63-year-old woman was certified dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene, and the POP police officers were alerted to the incident and intercepted the vehicle near the Mooi River Toll Plaza. The woman claimed to have asked for a lift from the four men; however, preliminary investigations confirmed that she was the owner of the vehicle.”