The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) says a 19-year-old woman believed to be a Rhodes University student has drowned, in Port Alfred in the Eastern Cape.

NSRI Spokesperson, Craig Lambinon says rescue crew was alerted to a drowning in progress at West Beach on Saturday. He says divers managed to bring her body to the surface to perform CPR.

Lambinon says efforts to resuscitate the woman failed and she was declared dead.

“We believe she had been swimming and wading in waist deep water at the time while at the beach with friends. NSRI rescue swimmers responded to the scene. On arrival at the scene, our NSRI rescue craft was able to reach the female in the rough sea conditions and rescued the female onto the rescue craft. After all efforts to resuscitate the female were exhausted, sadly the 19-year-old female was declared deceased,” says Lambinon.

Police have opened an inquest docket.