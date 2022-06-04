A 54-year old woman has been arrested on a charge of fraud after selling a house in Durban North belonging to the Department of Public Works to an unsuspecting buyer for R2.2 million.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks Spokesperson, Simphiwe Mhlongo says after paying for the house, the victim became suspicious when he drove past and saw renovations being done.

Mhlongo says when the man made enquiries, he was told that the house belongs to the Department of Public Works.