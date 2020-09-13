A woman was allegedly raped by a cleaner at a quarantine and isolation facility at Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape.
Spokesperson for the Western Cape Public Works Department, Jandre Bekker, says the suspect has been arrested.
He says the woman has been taken to another facility.
A 36-year-old Northern Cape man is expected to spend the next twenty years in jail after he was found guilty of raping his mother.
The man, who cannot be named to protect his mother’s identity, raped his mother while she was sleeping.
Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien, “On 29 December 2018 at 15h40, the victim was asleep in her home after returning from a funeral. She felt someone on her and identified the rapist as her son. She screamed and alerted her boyfriend who apprehended the son who was arrested on the same day. The 36 year-old son of the victim, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be recorded in the sexual offenders’ register.”