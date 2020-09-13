There have been a number of protests across the country this year to highlight the scourge of gender-based violence in the country.

A woman was allegedly raped by a cleaner at a quarantine and isolation facility at Mossel Bay in the Southern Cape.

Spokesperson for the Western Cape Public Works Department, Jandre Bekker, says the suspect has been arrested.

He says the woman has been taken to another facility.

“The Department of Transport and Public Works received a report of an alleged sexual assault at its quarantine and isolation facility in Mossel Bay. The DTPW takes any such allegations very seriously and will be giving our full support to the investigation. The suspect, an employee of the appointed cleaning company, has been taken into custody by the SAPS. The alleged victim has been taken from the site by the Department of Health to a different location and is receiving the needed support,” says Bekker.

Northern Cape man found guilty of raping his mother

A 36-year-old Northern Cape man is expected to spend the next twenty years in jail after he was found guilty of raping his mother. The man, who cannot be named to protect his mother’s identity, raped his mother while she was sleeping. Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien, “On 29 December 2018 at 15h40, the victim was asleep in her home after returning from a funeral. She felt someone on her and identified the rapist as her son. She screamed and alerted her boyfriend who apprehended the son who was arrested on the same day. The 36 year-old son of the victim, was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and he was declared unfit to possess a firearm and his name will be recorded in the sexual offenders’ register.”

