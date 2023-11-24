Woman accused of murder for life insurance applies for bail

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

A North West woman who allegedly killed one of her family members to cash in on life insurance policies is expected to apply for bail in the Molopo Magistrates’ Court in Mahikeng today.

Agnes Setshwantsho allegedly obtained the policies fraudulently. She is facing a charge of murder, two of fraud and one of defeating the ends of justice.

Setshwantsho’s arrest comes after one of her family members, Bonolo Modisaemang, died earlier this year.

Her death was ruled to be due to natural causes, but one of her family members became suspicious and alerted the police.

Following thorough investigations, police were granted permission to exhume Modisaemang’s body.

A postmortem revealed that she was poisoned.

Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, a seasoned detective known for his pivotal role in the arrest of serial killer Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu has been enlisted to lead the investigation.

Ndlovu, a former police officer, was convicted of killing six people.

Meanwhile, Setshwantsho’s family says they want the law to take its cause.

Some of her family members have also revealed that they never had a good relationship with her.

Zebilon Maine provides more details of her previous court appearances in the report below: