Visitors to the Waterfront in Cape Town are being entertained with several live performances from local and international artists, as part of the World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD) Festival.

The festival is being held in the Mother City for the first time since it was founded 40-years-ago.

WOMAD provides opportunities to artists from all backgrounds across the globe to showcase their talent at the shows. Here’s what visitors had to say.

“After the show I feel supercalifragilisticexpialidocious. The show was amazing. Everything was spot on.”

“The show is so excellent, it’s so good, I wish everyone was here, I enjoyed every moment.”

“The traditional instruments, that’s the thing that made it so interesting, that you can have single notes and single equipment and just make simple music with it, that was so awesome.”