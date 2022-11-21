Wits University will this evening unveil its improved planetarium. The 62-year-old historic building has undergone a cutting-edge technological transformation.

A new, future-savvy world is coming to Wits University. Prepare to be immersed in a world of new experiences. Follow Wits University’s digital channels on November 21st to find out more. Are you ready?#Wits100 #WitsForGood pic.twitter.com/w6UxptqS4S — Wits University (@WitsUniversity) November 18, 2022

The multi-million rand digital upgrade will transform the familiar dome into a high-tech experience.

The launch will be hosted by Wits Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Zeblon Vilakazi.

Before the COVID-19 lockdown, the Planetarium welcomed about 60 000 people every year.

Director of the Wits Centre for Astrophysics and the Square Kilometre Array Chair in Radio Astronomy Professor Roger Deane says for many researchers across many fields, they feel they are basically drowning in data. A resource like the Digital Dome is a way of dissembling huge amounts of data.