Wits University Student Representative committee has warned that they will make the institution ungovernable until management accedes to their demands.

The students embarked on a series of protests on Tuesday. Chaos erupted on Friday leading to students and Wits security officers hurling bricks at each other resulting in three officers being injured.

On Friday, a group of about 200 protesting students entered the Wits main campus and proceeded to the Great Hall where they were addressed by student leaders from the South African Students Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command and the Wits SRC.

SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamama says students must continue to fight and not fear being suspended. “Nothing will proceed as normal because the situation on this campus is not normal. Up until workers’ demands are met, up until students’ demands are met, the university will not proceed with its normal operations. There is a complete shutdown of Wits. We have a black chancellor, we have a black vice-chancellor, we have a black chairman of council, but black people are suffering, but black people are marginalised”

A scuffle then broke out between the protesting students and Wits security officers. This led to both sides hurling bricks and stones at each other. Three police nyalas and a water cannon entered the campus to try and quell the volatile situation.

Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel says three security officers were injured in the commotion. But it is not clear if any of the students were injured as well.

“The situation has calmed down now and Campus Protection Services is trying to get those trespassing off the campus as possible. Entrances have been closed and staff and students will be allowed to leave. No one is currently being allowed onto our campuses. We have already illustrated our commitment to trying to support our students as far as possible, and to address many of the systemic national issues.”

Students’ demand Students want all those who owe the university R150 000 and under to be allowed to register for the academic year. They also want the R10 000 upfront fee for accommodation to be waivered and for National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) to scrap the R45 000 cap on accommodation fees. Some of the students say they no longer feel safe coming to campus. “The institution is sending us emails saying it’s actually safe, come on campus. A student like myself staying off campus came to school today thinking ahh, it’s fine and you passing, and then rocks are being thrown at you and you are being told that it is safe. I think things are about to get worse. I think it’s going to intensify over the weekend. How can we feel safe when we singing and chanting and four police vans are brought.” Meanwhile, a number of journalists were barred from entering campus and reporting on the protest. Wits says this is for safety and security reasons and that the presence of cameras could inflame the situation and cause further violence and disruptions. Calls for restraint Amnesty International South Africa has called for restraint in response to reports of violent clashes at the university. The organisation’s Executive Director, Shenilla Mohamed, says security personnel should only use force as a last resort, and even then only the bare minimum to avoid injury or death.