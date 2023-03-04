Wits University Student Representative committee has warned that they will make the institution ungovernable until management accedes to their demands.
The students embarked on a series of protests on Tuesday. Chaos erupted on Friday leading to students and Wits security officers hurling bricks at each other resulting in three officers being injured.
On Friday, a group of about 200 protesting students entered the Wits main campus and proceeded to the Great Hall where they were addressed by student leaders from the South African Students Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command and the Wits SRC.
SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamama says students must continue to fight and not fear being suspended. “Nothing will proceed as normal because the situation on this campus is not normal. Up until workers’ demands are met, up until students’ demands are met, the university will not proceed with its normal operations. There is a complete shutdown of Wits. We have a black chancellor, we have a black vice-chancellor, we have a black chairman of council, but black people are suffering, but black people are marginalised”
A scuffle then broke out between the protesting students and Wits security officers. This led to both sides hurling bricks and stones at each other. Three police nyalas and a water cannon entered the campus to try and quell the volatile situation.
Wits University spokesperson Shirona Patel says three security officers were injured in the commotion. But it is not clear if any of the students were injured as well.
“The situation has calmed down now and Campus Protection Services is trying to get those trespassing off the campus as possible. Entrances have been closed and staff and students will be allowed to leave. No one is currently being allowed onto our campuses. We have already illustrated our commitment to trying to support our students as far as possible, and to address many of the systemic national issues.”