The Wits University student representatives are expected to meet with students at 8pm on Sunday to provide them with feedback regarding their meeting with the institution’s management.

Wits SRC president, Aphiwe Mnyamana announced during a media briefing on Saturday that Vice-Chancellor Professor Zeblon Vilakazi had summoned them to a meeting to deliberate on the students’ demands.

Students embarked on protests since Tuesday last week. They are demanding that students with historic debt of less than R150 000 be allowed to register.

Mnyamana says Wits must also address challenges relating to the shortage and high accommodation fees.

“So all these first years who came to Wits, who passed very well. They are into accommodation which costs R80 000 and NSFAS is paying R45 000. So the remainder of that money must be paid by them, that is our fight. So we are saying Wits must absorb that remainder,” says Mnyamana.