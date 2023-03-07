Wits University has confirmed that Student Representative Council (SRC) President Aphiwe Mnyamana has been suspended.

Mnyamana made the announcement on social media, saying he was still consulting his legal counsel.

He is among the students who received suspension letters for participating in protest action over fee and accommodation-related concerns.

In a statement, Mnyamana also confirms Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi’s efforts to mediate in the matter.

It is understood that Lesufi will be leading a multi-stakeholder meeting to resolve the impasse between Wits University management and students.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel says, “Wits university can confirm that he (Aphiwe Mnyamana) was suspended on 6 March 2023. He failed to appear at a suspension hearing scheduled on Monday despite having been provided with ample opportunity to make representations at such hearing…”

“The allegations against him are of a serious nature and relate to conduct that infringed on the rights of others, resulted in damage to property, and the intimidation of members of the University community, amongst other things. He will not be allowed to access any of Wits’ precincts, participate in University activities and engage in conduct which constitutes “student privileges”, and will not be allowed to stay in Wits’ residences until the legal process is finalised. We will allow the legal process to now take its course,” adds Patel.

Wits students clash with campus security: Aphiwe Mnyamana

