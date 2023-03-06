The Wits University Student Representative Council says they are open to further negotiations with management about their demands.

SRC President Aphiwe Mnyamana addressed hundreds of students at the university’s main campus in Braamfontein in Johannesburg on Sunday night on the outcomes of a meeting they held with Wits management over the weekend.

Mnyamana says their demands are that all students with historic debt be allowed to register and that no student must be asked to top up on the R45 000 capped National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) accommodation fee.

WITS SRC RESPONSE TO SET CONCESSIONS! pic.twitter.com/lnKSCiETtz — Wits SRC101 (@Wits_SRC) March 5, 2023

In response to this, Wits management says: “Wits can’t change NSFAS policies but accredited private accommodation service providers have agreed to accommodate students within the R45,000 cap. Wits has challenged NSFAS on this cap and will continue to address this matter with NSFAS.”

Mnyamana says Wits management has agreed to waive the R10 000 upfront payment for accommodation and to provide data for all students.

“Our primary goal for this protest is that all students must register but Wits says no. And we are saying to Wits University, we remain committed to our students, [and] we won’t exclude any student up until all students register. We will continue the fight.”

