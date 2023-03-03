Wits University management says it is investigating complaints of intimidation and damage to property following a students’ protest.

This morning, protesting students clashed with Campus Protection Services on the main campus in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The students have vowed to continue their protests against financial exclusion due outstanding tuition fees and a lack of affordable accommodation.

There is a strong police presence.

Meanwhile, students at the University of Johannesburg in Auckland Park have also been protesting. They are demanding the payment of NSFAS allowances and an end to the ongoing water outages on campus.

“We yet to hear from Wits University this morning what the latest is a but earlier on we saw those scuffles taking place between the security and EFF student command – basically saying they want their issue to be addressed, the other demands are related to accommodation seeing 10 000 upfront payment for residents should be waived. At UJ students are saying they’ve been going to school without bathing and they say NSFAS allowances have not been paid since the January and asking the University to do more to assist in that regard.”

Protests at Wits continue over fees and accommodation: