Wits University says it will continue to engage in talks with members of the Students’ Representative Council (SRC) to try and find a solution to the current impasse.

Wits Vice-Chancellor Professor Zeblon Vilakazi together with the institution’s management and the SRC met yesterday.

Students went on the rampage over week ago, demanding that all those owing R150 000 or less, be allowed to register.

They also want the R10 000 upfront fee for Wits residence be waived and for the R45 000, National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) cap for residence to be scrapped.

Wits Spokesperson Shirona Patel says the parties have agreed to de-escalate the situation and continue with talks.

“We will continue with talks as we try to find a way forward. For now, the blended approach to teaching and learning at Wits will continue, both in person and online.”

Students have vowed to continue protesting until their demands are met: