The Wits University Student Representative Council (SRC) says the institution has money and can afford to accommodate students’ demands. Students embarked on a protest this week demanding that those with historic debt be allowed to register for the new academic year.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel has disputed claims by the students that there are about 6 000 who qualify academically but have not been able to register.

She says about 99 % of students have been registered and only about 200 remaining.

Wits SRC president Aphiwe Mnyamana says the university can also afford to allow students with historic debt to register.

“Wits has the money to accommodate them. Wits last year was doing a centenary campaign and it has raised R2.7 billion. Shirona Patel is right to say I am a council member, and as council member, I am privy to this information. Hence as students we are this frustrated to say the university has money. The university has done this before. During the years of Adam Habib , the university was able to say students who are owing less than R120 000 can register. So, it is something that is feasible and not farfetched. So, as the SRC, we will continue to fight that cause.”

Wits SRC says all their demands are valid:

Meanwhile, Wits University workers affiliated to the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) say they have not received their salary increases for this year. Workers are demanding a 10% salary increase.

Workers joined the protests by Wits students outside the university’s Great Hall on Friday. University employee and Nehawu representative Thabo Modise says for now they will continue with their lunch time pickets pending their meeting with Wits management at the CCMA later this month.

“So, we deadlocked, on that basis, we referred the matter to the CCMA. As we speak on the 16th of March there will be a showdown between us and Wits management at the CCMA. And when we come back, we will advise everyone on what action will follow after 16 March.”