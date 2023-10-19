Witnesses with crucial evidence expected in Radzuma siblings case

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The High Court in Thohoyandou in Limpopo is today expected to call key state witnesses who have crucial evidence as the trial of the three Radzuma siblings accused of a series of crimes continues.

Percy and Simon Radzuma are accused of killing South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) leaders, Timmy Musetsho and Ronald Mani.

The third sibling, Ndivhuwo, is being tried for allegedly killing Zwothe Nemulodi, a person of interest in the killing of the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) leaders.

The matter was adjourned to allow the state prosecution and the defence lawyers to identify key witnesses who will be called to testify. The state has indicated that it has over 100 witnesses.

The court wants the parties to agree on the number of witnesses to be called as some will submit written statements.

The number of witnesses to be called by the defence is not known.

Judge Thogomelani Tshidada said the process will enable the court to cut the number of witnesses as there are too many.