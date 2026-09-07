Witnesses take stand in Anele Tembe’s death inquest

Several witnesses have taken to the stand at the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in the inquest into the death of 22-year-old Anele Tembe.

An independent witness has told the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court that he heard an alleged argument between a man and a woman shortly before Tembe’s death 11 April 2021. The witness lives in an apartment near the hotel.

He added that he then heard a woman scream, “leave me alone”, “Get away from me”, followed by a wailing sound and a loud bang. He says he initially thought the sound was a gunshot.

The witness says he went outside and saw Tembe on the ground.

He says he initially believed she was dead but then noticed signs of life and tried to help her after he called emergency services.

“Whilst I was on that telephone call, I saw her hand. And once it uncovered her and saw the condition she was in, I then called 911 in order to get medical attention. I didn’t, I guess in the moment I wouldn’t have thought the hotel, I guess, had also done it. It’s the natural response that one would do to get help there as soon as possible. And you obviously there in this traumatic sequence, and I just want to and this would be my last question. Whilst you were there with the naked Anele Tembe, no other gentlemen came down.”

Witnesses in the formal inquest of Anele Tembe testify in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court