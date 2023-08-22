State witness at the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, Lieutenant Thobeka Mhlahlo has denied accusations of evidence planting on the morning after the shooting when she discovered a bullet projectile on the kitchen counter at Kelly Khumalo’s Vosloorus home.

Mhlahlo has told the court that she followed the damage on the kitchen door believed to have been caused by the bullet – a search that then led her to the bullet that lay behind glass jars on the kitchen counter.

Mnisi: “I put it to you that that bullet that you found and that fragment from the door, was never there. Somebody made sure for whatever reason that they could have had, these items were put there.”

Mhlahlo: “Maybe you can inform us who that person was because I found those items … Maybe you know as to who formed part of that conspiracy theory but that’s how I found the scene.”

Mnisi: “That bullet that was found on the kitchen top, it was planted. From the evidence in this court, there was interference with the scene…”

Mhlahlo: “Not at the time when I was there…”

Five men are on trial for the murder of the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper – who was shot and killed in 2014.

Meyiwa was shot dead at Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg at the home of the mother of his girlfriend Kelly Khumalo.

Things got heated when the judge interjected Adv Mnisi’s persistent line of questioning on the use of the brown envelope to package the exhibits coming close to accusing the court of having made up its mind on the matter.

Mnisi: Are those envelopes, I’m not even sure if I should proceed because apparently, the court has already made up its mind.

But the judge differed.

“No, no, the court is concerned with relevance. I don’t make up my mind without listening to the evidence. If that evidence is relevant to the crime which the accused is charged with then fine.”

Mnisi sought to put matters into perspective on his line of questioning.

“But let me also address this court on the issue of relevance. I think I’ve got all the permission to probe this question in the manner in which I have been doing it because the charge in the indictment, it is alleged that there was a firearm that was used and particularly that firearm is linked to one of the accused persons here through a bullet that was found at the scene.”

In a surprising turn of events, Advocate Zithulele Nxumalo put forward a proposition in relation to accused 3. This is in reference to the link between the gun that was discovered in his room when he was arrested in 2015 and the bullet projectile that was discovered by Mhlahlo.

“I am saying my lord the proposition is the following. The bullet projectile that was fired from a Revolver was removed and replaced with the bullet projectile which was found by Mhlahlo. It was planted there.”

Mhlahlo responded: I know I am not supposed to ask questions, but who is this person that is alleged to have planted the evidence?”

The trial will continue on Wednesday morning.

Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial | Wrapping up the day with Sipho Kekana:



