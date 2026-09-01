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Witness in Booysen trial says he collected drugs, money for 27s gang

The Western Cape High Court.
  • The Western Cape High Court.
  • Image Credits :
  • Ground Up
SABC News

A new witness who has taken the stand in the case of alleged crime boss Jerome Booysen and 10 others has testified that following his initiation into the 27’s gang in 2015, he collected and dropped off drugs and money for the gang.

The Section 204 witness, who cannot be identified, was testifying in the Western Cape High Court.

The matter has been postponed to Wednesday.

The witness, known as Mr B, has implicated at least three of the accused in the matter as being members of the 27’s gang.

He testified that during his time as a member of the gang, he and accused 11, Kashief Hansloo, collected drugs and money in Kraaifontein, Rocklands in Mitchells Plain as well as Atlantis.

Mr B further testified that he then met accused 8, Typhyenne Jantjies, in Kraaifontein, from whom he collected drugs.

When the state questioned if Mr B knew accused 2, Jerome Booysen, he said only through social media.

Booysen and his co-accused face charges relating to the 2017 murder of steroids kingpin, Brian Wainstein, and the Prevention of Organised Crime Act.

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