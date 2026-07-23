Witness at Matlala trial says difficult to identify gunmen

State witness Bethwell Cele in the attempted murder trial of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and four others, says he could not give a clear description of the hitmen who attacked businessman Joe Sibanyoni due to poor lighting at the scene.

Cele, who is testifying in the High Court in Johannesburg was working as a security guard at the Centurion Golf Estate in August 2022, when Sibanyoni and his entourage came under fire from armed gunmen.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating the attempted murders of Sibanyoni, his former girlfriend Tebogo Thobejane and music producer Seunkie Mokubung.

Cele took to the stand for the third consecutive day as his cross-examination continued. On Thursday his sequence of events came under scrutiny from Matlala’s attorney, Annalene van den Heever.

Throughout the day she attempted to poke holes in Cele’s testimony by questioning him on the details of the incident. Speaking through an interpreter, Cele explained that he could not identify the shooters because the scene was poorly lit.

Van den Heever: Can you tell the court why you were not able to give any description of these shooters?

Cele: because, There was some illumination at the place but it was not well lit and, again, everything happened so fast.

He also told the court that once the hitmen spotted him, they opened fire on him first before turning their weapons on Sibanyoni.

“They first started firing shots at me, about two shots, and that’s when they turned and fired at Sibanyoni, then I fired at the BMW and at them as well.”

Cele then told the court that Sibanyoni refused to be transported to hospital in an ambulance after being shot twice in the abdomen.

“ When the ambulance arrived, Mr Sibanyoni tried to flee, went through the boom gate and hid in a place where he felt safe, then I saw him when he came out and was driven away in a motor vehicle because he said he was not going to go in an ambulance.”

Day five of the trial will resume on Friday morning with a new state witness expected to take the stand.

VIDEO| Attempted murder case against Vusimuzi Matlala and four accused: