The Johannesburg multi-party government has welcomed the decision of the Programming Committee to withdraw the motion of no confidence against the Mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse, which was set for this Thursday.

Phalatse was ousted during a previous motion of no confidence last month. However, she was reinstated following a High Court judgment that found that her removal was illegal.

The Committee, which is tasked with putting together the agenda for the upcoming council meeting, met last Friday, where the new motion against Phalatse was discussed for inclusion in Thursday’s extra-ordinary council meeting.

Phalatse says they’ve started reversing decisions taken in the last month by the ANC-led coalition.



“The multi-party government will not allow the council to be run illegally or on the whims of individuals who seek to use the legislative arm of the City for wicked ends. This morning a cabinet sat to continue to take stock of what was done and what was not done during the tenure of the illegal government of the ANC. And in short, that which was done was for self-interest and the service delivery needs of residents were unattended. Once we’ve consolidated the issues, we will brief the residents of Joburg. The Joburg multi-party govenrment has started reversing decisions that were not in the interest of residents.”

Dr Mpho Phalatse on her future as City of Johannesburg Mayor:

