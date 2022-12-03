Qatar is determined to bring the 2036 Summer Olympic Games to Doha, according to a source familiar with the Olympic bidding process.

The success so far of the ongoing FIFA soccer World Cup has emboldened the Qataris and strengthened their resolve to host the Olympics.

No timeframe has been announced by the International Olympic Committee on when it plans to award the 2036 sports extravaganza.

Were the Games to go to Doha it would be the first to be staged in a Muslim country.

Qatar failed to make the cut for the shortlist for both the 2016 and 2020 Games, partly due to concerns over the summer temperatures in the desert state, with those Games ending up in Rio de Janeiro and Tokyo.

It is expected Qatar would push to move any Olympics later in the year, like it has done with the World Cup, and the Gulf state has made use of advanced air-conditioning systems in stadiums to mitigate the heat for the football.

Doha staged the World Athletics Championships in 2019 at the Khalifa International Stadium, from late September to early October.

The IOC has revamped the process for awarding the Games since then, changing from a traditional bidding process to selecting a preferred candidate from interested cities.

Brisbane 2032 was the first Games to be awarded using this method.