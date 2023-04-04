The Durban restaurant outside which South African rapper Kiernan Forbes and his friend Tebello Motsoane were shot and killed has announced its closure.

The pair were killed outside the Wish restaurant on Durban’s Florida Road in February.

In a statement, the business revealed it will close its doors on April 10.

They say the business experienced a downturn following the incident that claimed the lives of Forbes and Motsoane.

Video footage shows that the pair was ambushed emerging out of the restaurant when they were approached by an unknown gunman.

The restaurant says efforts to keep the doors open to retain employment for the staff have been difficult.

Investigation

Meanwhile, the organised crime unit in KwaZulu-Natal has since said the murders are under investigation.

More details in the report below: