The case against a 32-year-old man arrested for the alleged gang-rape of five women and the assault of male employees at a mortuary at Leporong in Ga-Mathabatha in Limpopo has been postponed to November 22 at the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court.

Justice Mashiane is accused of being part of six gun-wielding men who stormed two funeral parlours. They allegedly assaulted and gang-raped some staff members and their guests, before making off with a safe full of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Mashiane faces fourteen charges relating to the incident, including rape and assault.

Residents from Ga-Mathabatha picketed outside the court, demanding that he be denied bail.

Community leader Doctor Molokomme says they want Mashiane’s accomplices to be arrested and face justice too.

“Today we feel happy, even if the other suspects are not arrested. So we just want the police to work hard to ensure that they arrest the other remaining suspects and as the community of Ga-Mathabatha we want those suspects to rot in jail.”

VIDEO | Five women allegedly gang-raped at Leporong village in Limpopo: