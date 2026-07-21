Winter initiation season claims 43 lives: CRL Commission

The CRL Rights Commission says 43 youngsters died in various provinces across the country during this year’s winter initiation season.

Mpumalanga recorded the highest fatalities at 18, followed by the Eastern Cape with 14.

The commission has also announced the establishment of a Section 7 Committee, to investigate the deaths of youngsters at traditional initiation schools across South Africa.

Deputy Chairperson of the commission, George Mahlangu, was speaking at a media briefing in Johannesburg.

“The commission calls upon all stakeholders, traditional leaders, provincial initiation coordinating committees, the National Initiation Oversight Committee, the National Prosecuting Authority, the Department of Health, parents, and community members to cooperate fully with this committee. Because at the heart of it, this committee seeks to assist the country, as well as all the stakeholders, with finding a long-lasting solution to these persistent fatalities that we are seeing in initiation schools.”

– Report by Musa Mhlongo