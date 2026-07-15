Winter initiation deaths rise as Cogta uncovers 58 illegal schools

The number of fatalities in the 2026 winter initiation season has risen to 43, with 75 initiates hospitalised and 180 rescued from illegal schools, according to preliminary reports received by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs as of 12 July 2026.

Authorities have uncovered 58 illegal initiation schools, of which 42 have been shut down. Law enforcement agencies have opened 150 criminal cases and made 40 arrests. Twelve abductions, three assault cases and one injury have also been reported during the season.

Mpumalanga recorded the highest number of deaths at 18, followed by the Eastern Cape with 14.

COGTA Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa said the deaths were preventable and expressed concern over the continued loss of life.

“Indeed, it’s a very sad situation that I report the increase in the number of fatalities, which is now sitting at 43. Mpumalanga province being the highest with 18, followed by the Eastern Cape with 14. It’s a very unfortunate situation of losing young and healthy boys sent to the initiation schools, unfortunately not coming back home,” Hlabisa said.

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The minister extended condolences to families who had lost sons and called on all role players to take greater responsibility for the safety of initiates.

“These figures are deeply concerning and serve as a stark reminder that much more must be done collectively to eliminate preventable deaths, injuries and criminal activities associated with customary initiation,” Hlabisa said.

He urged parents and guardians to ensure their children attended only legally registered initiation schools, and to verify that the traditional surgeon and traditional nurse involved were duly authorised under the law.

Hlabisa condemned the continued operation of illegal initiation schools, warning that those who established, facilitated or participated in such schools were committing criminal offences and would face the full force of the law.

“Respect for tradition must go hand in hand with respect for the law and every initiate’s constitutional rights to life, dignity and safety. Government remains committed to working with traditional leaders, families, communities and all stakeholders to achieve zero deaths, zero injuries and zero illegal initiation schools. Every initiate deserves to return home safely and with their dignity intact. This requires all of us to play our part,” Hlabisa said.

The Customary Initiation Act provides a legislative framework requiring the registration of initiation schools, establishing Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees, and providing for oversight, inspections and enforcement against those who violate its provisions.

COGTA said it would continue working with Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committees and relevant stakeholders to strengthen monitoring and enforcement for the remainder of the winter season.