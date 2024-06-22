Windies first win against co-host USA in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Co-hosts, the Windies, have kept alive their hopes of reaching the semi-finals of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup played in the Caribbean and the United States.

They recorded their first win in the Super 8 stage of the tournament, beating the USA by nine wickets in Bridgetown, Barbados.

The Americans who were put in to bat, were bowled out for 128.

South-African-born Andries Gous again top scored, but his 29 off 16 balls was not nearly enough.

The Windies chased down the victory target inside 11 overs. Opening batter Shai Hope finished unbeaten on 82 off 39 balls.

The Windies are now second in Group Two of the Super 8’s, two points behind South Africa and on the same number of points as England, but with a superior net run rate.

It will all come down to the last round of matches to see who will advance to the last four.

The USA and England clash on Sunday, while the Windies and the Proteas face off on Monday morning, South African time.

