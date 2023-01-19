Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has welcomed the convening of a special President’s Coordinating Council, scheduled for Friday to discuss the energy crisis.

Winde wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa this week urgently appealing for transparency on the national government’s plan to address the energy crisis.

Winde has urged President Ramaphosa to address the country following Friday’s PCC meeting.

“We need to be able to put our case fairly, squarely on the table, but also at the same time use the opportunity to call for the urgency and the absolute transparency of what the plan is and where we are going, because the devastation that this causing is across our country but also where I’m responsible in this province is really unbelievable and the risk going forward is huge,” says Winde.

This week I wrote to President Ramaphosa to hammer home the message that national government needs to take the energy crises more seriously & demonstrate desperately needed urgency. It’s causing horrific damage across the country & infringes the fundamental rights of citizens. pic.twitter.com/Hsecc6EhqH — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) January 18, 2023

