Western Cape Premier, Alan Winde says he is disappointed that the taxi strike will continue on Thursday.

On Wednesday night, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) said it would continue its strike for at least another 48 hours.

It says it will apply for an urgent court interdict to stop the City of Cape Town from impounding its members’ vehicles.

Santaco will also ask the court to order that those taxis which have already been impounded be released.

Transport Minister, Sindisiwe Chikunga met with Winde and the Western Cape mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie last night to seek a solution to the industrial action.

Santaco’s Gershon Geyer says they have no choice but to continue their action.

“Yes, we are going to stick to the conclusion that we are not going to operate. because government had enough time to come back to us. We gave them ample time to come back to us. We need to get it out, otherwise there is going to be mayhem out there if members of the public don’t know what is the action. So, we would want to tell them that there’s going to be no vehicles [taxis].”

