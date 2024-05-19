Winde closely monitoring search operation for missing fishermen

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde says he is closely monitoring the rescue operations of the 11 crew members who went missing at sea when their deep-sea trawler sunk off the coast of Cape Town on Friday afternoon.

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) initiated the search operation, with at least five fishing vessels and three NSRI rescue craft joining the effort.

Winde says he is grateful that nine other crew members who were also on board the deep-sea trawler, Lepanto, have been rescued.

The Premier says his office is ready to offer support if anything is needed.

Winde says that the families of the missing crew members and the rescue teams are all in his thoughts.

“I was incredibly grateful to hear that nine crew members were successfully rescued. I am keeping both the rescue teams and those still missing in my thoughts. I am also thinking of the families and the loved ones of those who are missing. My office has reached out to offer support should anything further be needed.”

VIDEO | Update on search for 11 fishermen: