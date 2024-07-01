Wimbledon kicks off

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The opening day of the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club in London has already produced an upset albeit a minor one.

Canadian Denis Shapovalov who was ranked as high as 10th in the world in September 2021, beat 19th seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 to advance to the second round.

Eighth seed Casper Ruud of Norway and 10th seeded Bulgarian, Grigor Dimitrov, had no such problems.

They recorded straight sets of first-round victories over Alex Bolt of Australia and Duysan Lajovic of Serbia respectively.

In the women’s singles, Greek ninth seed Maria Sakkari, beat McCarthey Kessler of the United States 6-3, 6-1 to book her place in the second round.

Seed toppled 💪@denis_shapo downs No.19 seed Jarry 6-1, 7-5, 6-4 to storm into the second round 🇨🇦#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/msOl5BS0G0 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 1, 2024