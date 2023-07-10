It was a case of better late than never for Christopher Eubanks as the gentle American giant was roared on to a 3-6 7-6(4) 3-6 6-4 6-4 win over Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the fourth round of Wimbledon on Monday.

Aged 27, Eubanks is no spring chicken but after finally making it into the Wimbledon main draw for the first time this year, he ensured he enjoyed a run to remember as he made it into the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time with a rousing win over the Greek maverick.

Tsitsipas, who was in action for the seventh day running after having to put up with numerous rain disruptions during his matches, was bidding to become the first Greek man to reach the last eight at the All England Club.

He played his part in the highly entertaining encounter, often picking himself up off the ground to hit a winning shot. But he met his match in the 6-foot-7 (2.01-metre) Eubanks, whose cheering squad included his occasional mixed doubles partner Coco Gauff.

Tsitsipas broke back to level for 3-3 in the final set but he could then only watch in awe as Eubanks hit a stupendous backhand down the line in the next game to again nose ahead 4-3.

With the finishing line in sight, Eubanks belted down his 12th ace to bring up match point and a rip-roaring forehand winner finished off the job. He will next face Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev.

Second seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her march towards a second Grand Slam title this year with a comfortable 6-4 6-0 victory over Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova to power into the Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The normally aggressive Australian Open champion, who could potentially replace Iga Swiatek at the top of the world rankings by lifting the Venus Rosewater Dish, bagged the first set with a late break playing some delightfully delicate shots at the net.

The 28-year-old Alexandrova had eased past her Belarusian opponent in their previous two meetings but a repeat was never on the cards under bright sunshine on Court One as Sabalenka pounced early in the second set for a 4-0 lead.

Serving with power and precision, the 2021 semi-finalist tightened her grip on the match with a solid hold and closed out the contest when fast-fading 21st seed Alexandrova sent a shot long at the baseline.

Sabalenka, 25, who has dropped only one set in the tournament so far, will face American 25th seed Madison Keys in the last eight