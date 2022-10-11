The Eastern Cape Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC, Zolile Williams, has condemned the increase in acts of violence against elected public representatives in the province. This follows another torching and shooting incident against the Council Whip of the Port St. Johns Local Municipality.

Xolile Moni’s home came under attack from unknown assailants who shot at his house, wounding a 33-year-old family member, before setting his house alight.

The incident follows earlier attacks on the Mayor and Speaker of the council. Williams has called a meeting with the provincial police commissioner.

“MEC Zolile Williams wrote to the provincial commissioner of police requesting a meeting to discuss a responsive security plan to deal with the growing trend of violence against Councilors, especially, in Ngquza hill and Port St Johns. the purpose of the meeting is to find an amicable and lasting solution to the violence that is taking place in the area of Tambo district municipality,” explains the MEC spokesperson, Pheello Oliphant.

Full Interview Below:

Following the increasing acts of violence against public representatives and the recent incident, I have decided to bring forward my meeting to the @ortambodm to tomorrow, Tuesday, 11 October 2022, as part of discussing a responsive security to deal with this growing trend. pic.twitter.com/0Q0BmqKlKK — MEC Zolile Williams (@Zolile_Williams) October 10, 2022