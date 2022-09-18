Kenyan President William Ruto has jetted off to London to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

Ruto has made his first international trip since taking over the office. He says this forms part of his administration to cement ties with international partners.

Accompanied by First Lady of Kenya Rachel Ruto, this marks the first international visit for the Kenyan President William Ruto. He says this is key as he seeks to strengthen ties with the international community and transform the most powerful economy in East Africa.

After attending the Queen’s funeral, he will go to the US to attend the 77th UN General Assembly in New York. Ruto will also deliver his maiden address before the annual the UN session.

Strengthening ties with the international community will catalyse the transformation of our country. Departed for London, UK to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s burial. Later I will join world leaders for the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, New York. pic.twitter.com/tlMosZ8mRy — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) September 18, 2022