A wildfire in Southern France burned 250 hectares of pine forest and four firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze on Sunday, authorities say.

Spokesperson for the fire service William Borelly told France Info that the blaze in Aubais in the Gard region was “very violent” due to strong winds and dry weather.

Some 300 firefighters tackled the blaze, which was not yet under control by late afternoon, the civil protection services says.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said in a tweet that four fire fighters had been injured, two of whom were being treated for burns.

Several families and 60 horses were evacuated from the area, says the mayor of Aubais.

As France enters its third heat wave of the summer, regions have been put on high alert for wildfires.

California fires

Meanwhile, fast-moving wildfires in Northern California have forced 2000 residents to evacuate. Homes and critical infrastructure have been destroyed since the fire broke out on Friday.

Already the largest blaze in California so far this year, the McKinney Fire in Siskiyou County has scorched over 51 000 acres. It was 0% contained as of Sunday, according to the latest data shared by officials.

Rising temperatures

More than two decades of drought and rising temperatures, exacerbated by climate change, have made California more vulnerable than ever to wildfires. The two most devastating years on record were in 2020 and 2021 based on the number of acres burned.

Siskiyou County, home to Klamath National Forest, has a population of about 44 000, according to the US Census Bureau.

An emergency declaration made by California Governor Gavin Newsom will help resident access federal aid and unlock state resources.

A red flag warning, indicating dangerous fire conditions, was in effect. There were no reports of deaths or injuries.

60 Hikers located

Dozens of hikers on the famed Pacific Crest Trail have been located and evacuated as the McKinney Fire explodes along the California-Oregon border. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, at least 60 hikers were found on the trail in the Klamath National Forest and escorted to safety.

A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office told News Watch 12that although no hikers were in imminent danger, the remote nature of the trail and the quickly changing wildfire conditions made search-and-rescue the best option.

This was the second major wildfire faced by California this season after the Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park. That fire is now 64% contains and has charred over 19,000 acres.