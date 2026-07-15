Wildfire near Sebenza substation leaves parts of Joburg without power

A wildfire near City Power’s Sebenza Substation has caused widespread unplanned power outage affecting several areas across Johannesburg, including Midrand, Alexandra and the inner city.

The outage has affected residential areas, businesses and key facilities, including the National Health Laboratory Service and Sandringham Police Station.

City Power says restoration work can only begin once emergency services have extinguished the fire and declared the area safe.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena says technicians will assess the damage before electricity supply can be restored.

“ The Johannesburg Emergency Management Services is currently on site working to basically contain the fire. For the safety of employees, our technical teams cannot access some of the affected infrastructure until EMS has basically declared the area safe and officially handed over to City Power. This is after they’ve actually put out the fires. Once access is granted, our technicians will carry out a comprehensive assessment to determine whether any damage has been sustained before restoration work can begin. The duration of the outage will depend on the extent or the time it will take for the fires to be put out and also some of the investigations and inspections that need to happen around the condition of the affected network.”