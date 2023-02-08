The trial of businessman, Rameez Patel, is expected to resume in the High Court in Polokwane, Limpopo today.

Patel is accused of the murder of his first wife Fatima Patel in 2015.

She was found bludgeoned to death at the family home in Nirvana.

He was also implicated in orchestrating the murder of his mother, Mahajeen Banu-Patel in 2017, however, the charge has been provisionally withdrawn due to the unavailability of state witnesses.

In the last round of the trial, the matter was postponed due to rolling blackouts and the absence of the presiding officer, Joseph Raulinga.

Patel’s legal woes have now been in the courts for over seven years without any definite conclusion.

Witnesses including a security expert and two medical experts have all provided jaw dropping testimony, including the fact that the deceased died from either blunt force trauma or strangulation, but ruling out that a gunshot wound was the cause of death.