Wife gets 20 years for murdering husband over radio incident

The Mpumalanga Division of the High Court in Mbombela has sentenced a 41-year-old woman to 20 years direct imprisonment for the murder of her spouse.

The court heard that Thembi Simelane stabbed Thulani Vilakazi following an altercation at their home last year.

Mpumalanga NPA spokesperson Monica Nyuswa says Simelane stabbed Vilakazi after he refused to switch off the radio.

“Simelane admitted that on the evening of 14 January 2023, she and the deceased were hosting visitors at their home in Daartjie and they were all having alcoholic beverages and listening to music. After the visitors left, she remained with the deceased and their two minor children. She stated that she asked the deceased to switch off the radio and the deceased refused. During a verbal altercation, she stabbed the deceased twice with a knife and he fell on the floor.”