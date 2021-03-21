It is alleged that the warrant officer would have been poisoned before reporting for duty Sunday.

A 38-year-old woman from Welkom in the Free State has been arrested for conspiracy to murder her police officer husband.

She allegedly conspired to kill him by lacing his food with poison.

It is alleged that the warrant officer was to have been poisoned before reporting for work on Sunday.

Free State police spokesperson, Brigadier Motantsi Makhele says, “Members followed up this information at Riebeeckstad at a house in Maree Street Welkom. The wife of a Warrant Officer of Thabong was approached. Preliminary information revealed that there was a conversation between the wife and the second person.”

“The second male person was also approached at a tavern in Thabong. Members took the Police Officer’s wife to the same house in Riebeeckstad where a request was made to search the house. While members were busy, inside her handbag an alleged grey powder was found,” says Makhele.

The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.