Wiese says ready to show America what rugby is all about

Springbok eighth man Jasper Wiese says he is ready to show America what rugby is all about.

The Boks face the All Blacks in the series decider of Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry in Baltimore on Saturday. America represents a new frontier for the sport, and the Boks and All Blacks are ready to put on a show this weekend.

The Boks have a series to win against the All Blacks in the United States, but they also have an opportunity to show an American audience what the pinnacle of the sport rugby looks like.

America is set to host the Rugby World Cup in 2031 and Bok eighth man Wiese understands the brief come this weekend.

“We have had a few guys that recognize us well not me as much but guys I walk with so hopefully, we can give them a good showcase this weekend and show them a bit what rugby is about.”

The Springboks scored as many tries in the third test as they have in the previous two tests, and Bok assistant coach Deon Davids says that’s because the set piece is finally firing on all cylinders.

“Going into this series we understood that it is going to be very important for us that we have a good set piece and I think the hard work that has been put into the scrums, the hard work that has been put into our lineouts and our mauling is starting to show now and we were just happy that things at this stage came together in order for us to provide a solid platform for the attack and the defense.”

It also doesn’t hurt that the Springboks have a loos trio with the most test starts, and Wiese doesn’t take playing alongside Siya Kolisi and Pieter-Steph du Toit for granted.

“To play with guys like Siya and Pieti, I try to never take it for granted whether I am playing or not just to be in this group is amazing and I didn’t know about it. We saw it after the game that the three of us got that record but yes, it is special to have built a relationship but not just on the field but off the field. Those guys in every aspect I think we truly are friends and it just makes it so much more special.”

The Springbok starting fifteen boasts a colossal 927 combined test caps, and so both the All Blacks and the American audience will be getting the very best of South Africa on Saturday.