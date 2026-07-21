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Widespread poverty fuelling growing voter apathy: Lehohla

Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla speaks at the Electoral Commission's Thought Leadership Seminar in Centurion on 21 July 2026.
  • Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla speaks at the Electoral Commission's Thought Leadership Seminar in Centurion on 21 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Facebook - Electoral Commission of South Africa
SABC News

Former Statistician-General Pali Lehohla has warned that South Africa’s soaring unemployment and poverty levels pose a direct threat to the country’s democratic future.

Speaking at the Electoral Commission’s Thought Leadership Seminar, Dr Lehohla criticised politicians for ignoring stark socio-economic realities.

He’s argued that widespread poverty is driving growing voter apathy.

Lehohla has urged leaders to face the hard evidence on the ground and integrate reliable data into the core structure of governance.

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