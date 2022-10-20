The World Health Organisation (WHO) has welcomed the move by Zimbabwe to use the long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA) for HIV prevention. Australia and the USA have already given their backing.

CAB-LA is an injectable form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) that has been shown to be highly effective at reducing the risk of HIV acquisition.

Dr Danford Masona, Secretary General for Zimbabwe Hospitals Doctors Association, says that the move would help in the country’s fight against HIV.

“I think it’s a very good move, in terms of it being a long-acting drug – it can last in your system for about 12-months-maximum. It’s a bold and good move towards HIV prevention, as we all know it’s an ongoing epidemic. There is the oral tablet, the difference between the oral ones we used to take, it’s all about adherence, you’re not worried about, ‘I have to take my pill every day,” says Dr Masona.