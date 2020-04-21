Lockdown measures have proved effective, and people must be ready for a new way of living to allow society to function while the coronavirus is being kept in check, said Takeshi Kasai, WHO Regional Director for the Western Pacific.

The World Health Organization warned on Tuesday that any lifting of lockdowns to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus must be gradual, and if restrictions were to be relaxed too soon, there would be a resurgence of infections.

It’s been 100 days since the start of #COVID19 outbreak. “Coordination and cooperation between countries in the Western Pacific Region has never been more vital”: Regional Director Dr @takeshi_kasai speaking at virtual regional meeting of health Ministers today #solidarity pic.twitter.com/TbGYVNcFyM — World Health Organization Western Pacific (@WHOWPRO) April 8, 2020

Until a vaccine is found, the process of adapting to the epidemic will have to become a new normal, Kasai told an online press conference.