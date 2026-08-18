Congo Ebola outbreak can still be under control in 3 months: WHO

Hope remains that it will be possible to bring under control an Ebola outbreak in Congo that is currently outpacing containment efforts, a World Health Organization official said on Tuesday.

The global health agency said earlier this month that reversing Ebola’s spread would be possible within a three-month period but since then there have been signs that it has worsened, spreading to a sixth province.

“About the next plan for the three months, yes, if you have the necessary resources, I think it will be possible to do that,” Dr. Thierno Balde, WHO incident manager, told reporters by video link from Bunia in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Earlier it was reported that the outbreak in Congo has killed 2 325 people, surpassing the toll from the 2018-2020 outbreak to become the deadliest in the country’s history.

DRC’s public health ​institute said in its latest report that confirmed cases had risen to 4 945, including 101 new ‌cases detected in the previous 24 hours.

The outbreak, the central African country’s 17th, was already the biggest in the country’s history in terms of number of cases, a milestone reached in late July.