The WHO has welcomed efforts to raise funds to help fight COVID-19.

World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has lauded the global efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the media on Monday, Dr Ghebreyesus praised the “One World, #TogetherAtHome” concert held at the weekend that has raised more than $127 million to support several organisations responding to the pandemic.

Ghebreyesus says through the event – $55 million was also raised for the organisation’s Solidarity Response Fund.

He has thanked the musicians, comedians and humanitarians who have joined in the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

” The fund has now raised more than 194 million US dollars from more than 270 000 individuals, corporations and foundations. Yesterday I had the honour of addressing health ministers from the G20 countries. I appreciate the expressions of support from many countries for WHO’s coordination role and technical guidance. I also appreciate the statements of the G77 and the non-aligned movement expressing their strong support for WHO.”