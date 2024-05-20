Who is Mohammad Mokhber, Iran’s interim president?

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei confirmed First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber as interim head of the country’s executive branch on Monday following President Ebrahim Raisi’s death in a helicopter crash.

Born on September 1, 1955, Mokhber, like Raisi, is seen as close to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who has the last say in all matters of state.

Mokhber became first vice president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president. He was part of a team of Iranian officials who visited Moscow in October and agreed to supply surface-to-surface missiles and more drones to Russia’s military, sources told Reuters at the time. The team also included two senior officials from Iran’s Revolutionary Guards and an official from the Supreme National Security Council.

In 2010, the European Union included Mokhber on a list of individuals and entities it was sanctioning for alleged involvement in “nuclear or ballistic missile activities.” Two years later, it removed him from the list. In 2013, the U.S. Treasury Department added Setad and 37 companies it oversaw to a list of sanctioned entities.

Iran now has a maximum period of 50 days before a presidential election must be held to choose Raisi’s successor.

According to Article 131 of Iran’s constitution, a council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must prepare the way for the election of a new president.

Reacting to two explosions that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores in January this year, Mokhber at the time said: “A very strong retaliation will be handed to them on the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani.“

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the explosions in Iran. They occurred during a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.

Iran’s president dies in helicopter crash