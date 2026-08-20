WHO extends Ebola alert as DRC outbreak death toll surpasses 2 300

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is extending its alert level for the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) due to rising cases and deaths.

The designation of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern is the highest alert for infectious diseases.

The disease has claimed more than 2 300 lives and infected nearly 5 000 others in north-eastern DRC since mid-May.

The Ebola outbreak in Eastern and Northeastern DRC has spread rapidly since May, with deaths now surpassing the country’s previous worst outbreak between 2018 and 2020.

Health experts say delayed detection in security and community mistrust are hampering containment efforts.

The WHO is calling for a coordinated international response. The outbreak is caused by the rare Bundibugyo strain for which there is no approved vaccine or treatment.

Health experts are appealing for more funding.

VIDEO | Some reports in the DRC suggest that citizens are delaying reporting Ebola-infected relatives:

-Report by Chris Ocamringa