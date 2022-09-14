The World Health Organisation’s Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the world had never been in a better position to end the COVID-19 pandemic and urged nations to keep up their efforts against the coronavirus.

“We are not there yet. But the end is in sight,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters at a virtual press conference.

Deaths from COVID-19 last week were the lowest since March 2020, the UN agency reported.

While the WHO expects continued future waves of COVID-19 infections, the world had tools in hand such as vaccines and antivirals to prevent serious infections, said Maria Kerkhove, technical lead for COVID-19.

Monkeypox cases, too, were on a downtrend but Tedros urged countries to keep up the fight.

“As with COVID-19, this is not the time to relax or let down our guard.”