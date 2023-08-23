A top White House official has dismissed the notion that the BRICS bloc and its possible expansion would result in a geopolitical rivalry with the United States.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan was speaking during a webinar on Washington’s foreign policy.

He says Washington will continue to work on the relations with both the democracies and autocracies that currently make up the BRICS grouping.

Sullivan also added that they are seeking to enhance the value proposition of the G7 to the global south broadly through investment.

“This is a very diverse collection of countries in its current iteration with Brazil, India, South Africa’s democracies, Russia and China is autocracies, with differences of view on critical issues in the Indo-Pacific, in the war in Ukraine, on a range of other things. So, from our perspective, you know, we will continue to work on the strong positive relationships we have with Brazil, India and South Africa, we will continue to manage our relationship with China, and we will continue to push back on Russia’s aggression.”

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan