Whistleblower reports place Carrim at lunch despite medical excuse

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard that North-West businessman Suliman Carrim was allegedly seen having lunch at a Western Cape shopping centre despite seeking a postponement on medical grounds.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson has told the commission that two independent whistleblower reports, corroborated by eyewitnesses, placed Carrim at the shopping centre on Tuesday.

Chaskalson says video footage will be presented to the commission on Thursday.

“Yesterday, we received two different whistleblower reports, both confirming that Mr. Carrim and an entourage had been seen yesterday going out for lunch at a shopping centre in the Western Cape. The two reports corroborated the same details they seem to be independent of one another, and they’ve now been confirmed by eyewitnesses at that shopping centre who we have independently contacted. So, we now have it from multiple different sources that someone who seemed very much to be Mr. Carrim arrived at the shopping centre with an entourage, went into Woolworths before going off to have a late lunch at a restaurant in the shopping centre.”

VIDEO | Madlanga Commission of Inquiry proceedings on 15 July 2026: