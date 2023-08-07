Six men accused of the murder of corruption whistleblower, Babita Deokaran, are expected to appear in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

The case was postponed last month due to one of the accused’s advocates being unwell.

Deokaran was shot and killed outside her home in Winchester Hills, South of Johannesburg, in August 2021.

She was a senior finance official in the Gauteng Health Department.

At the time of her murder, she had flagged suspicious payments worth R850-million to various companies.

The six accused face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

It’s been two years since Deokaran was murdered.

Her family and civil rights group, Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) continue to call for justice.

In the report below from last year, SIU welcomes arrests in Babita Deokaran murder case: